The Alton Redbirds have hired a new boys and girls cross country head coach. Tammy Talbert has moved from assistant coach to head coach for the Redbird XC team. She takes over for longtime head coach Vernon Curvey.
Curvey had been the head coach for the cross country program for the last 20 years. He has taken a new position as one of the assistant principals at Alton High School.
Talbert is a graduate of Alton High School as well as SIU Carbondale, where she ran track. She has been coaching for 17 years in the Alton Middle School track program. Talbert has also coached Riverbend basketball at high schools including Alton, Roxana and Marquette.