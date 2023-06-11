IMG_6553.JPG

Sunday sports schedule includes: 

-0-

Quincy Gems @ Alton River Dragons - Prospect League baseball, Lloyd Hopkins Field - Gordon Moore Park, 5:35 pm

* The River Dragons (4-6) have lost 5 games in a row after being swept in a 3-game series in Jackson, TN.  The Jackson Rockabillys defeated Alton, 8-7 on Saturday night.  

-0-

Elsewhere in the Prospect League: Cape Catfish improved to 9-and-0 with a 17-6 win Saturday night in O'Fallon, MO.  Cape Catfish - from Cape Girardeau, MO - plays tonight (SUN) at Marion, IL. 

-0-

LA Galaxy @ St. Louis CITY SC - Soccer, City Park, 12 pm 

LA (3-9-3), STL (9-5-1) 

-0-

Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals - Baseball, Busch Stadium, 1:15 pm 

-0-