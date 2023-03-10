The St. Louis University Billikens won in their opening game of the A-10 tournament over George Mason 82-54. The Bills move on to play VCU in the semi finals on Saturday. The other semi-final will feature Dayton vs Fordham.
The championship is Sunday in Brooklyn
-0-
At the SEC tournament, the Missouri Tigers take on Tennessee Friday afternoon in their opening game.
Other games at the SEC tournament on Friday
Mississippi State vs Florida
Texas A&M vs Arkansas
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt
Semi finals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday in Nashville.