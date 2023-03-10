basketball

The St. Louis University Billikens won in their opening game of the A-10 tournament over George Mason 82-54.  The Bills move on to play VCU in the semi finals on Saturday.  The other semi-final will feature Dayton vs Fordham.

The championship is Sunday in Brooklyn

-0-

At the SEC tournament, the Missouri Tigers take on Tennessee Friday afternoon in their opening game.  

Other games at the SEC tournament on Friday

Mississippi State vs Florida

Texas A&M vs Arkansas

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

Semi finals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday in Nashville.