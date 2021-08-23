12th Annual Lady Shells Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Pool play - MON (A,B), TUE (C,D)
Pool A -- Marquette, Gillespie, EAWR, Dupo
Pool B -- Southwestern, Calhoun, Auburn, Brussels
Pool C -- Jerseyville, Father McGivney, Granite City, Mt. Olive
Pool D -- Roxana, Civic Memorial, Valmeyer, Bunker Hill
Finals will be held Saturday @ RHS.
> 12 matches tonight (MON) including
Marquette vs. EAWR (6 pm)
Southwestern vs. Calhoun (8 pm)
> 12 matches - TUE - including
Roxana vs. Civic Memorial (5 pm)