12th Annual Lady Shells Invitational Volleyball Tournament

Pool play - MON (A,B), TUE (C,D) 

Pool A -- Marquette, Gillespie, EAWR, Dupo

Pool B -- Southwestern, Calhoun, Auburn, Brussels

Pool C -- Jerseyville, Father McGivney, Granite City, Mt. Olive

Pool D -- Roxana, Civic Memorial, Valmeyer, Bunker Hill

Finals will be held Saturday @ RHS.  

> 12 matches tonight (MON) including 

Marquette vs. EAWR (6 pm)

Southwestern vs. Calhoun (8 pm)

> 12 matches - TUE - including

Roxana vs. Civic Memorial (5 pm)

