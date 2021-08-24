12th Annual Lady Shells Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Pool play - MON (A,B), TUE (C,D)
Pool A -- Marquette (3-0), EAWR (2-1), Dupo (1-2), Gillespie (0-3)
Pool B -- Auburn (2-1), Calhoun (2-1), Southwestern (1-2), Brussels (1-2)
Pool C -- Jerseyville, Father McGivney, Granite City, Mt. Olive
Pool D -- Roxana, Civic Memorial, Valmeyer, Bunker Hill
-0-
MON hi-lites >
Marquette def. EAWR, Gillespie, Dupo - all 2-0
Explorers: Allison Woolbright - 28 service pts (3 matches), Kylie Murray - 20 pts, 10 kills (3 matches)
EAWR def. Dupo & Gillespie, but lost to Marquette
SW def. Auburn, but lost to Calhoun & Brussels
-0-
TUE hi-lites >
Roxana vs. Civic Memorial (5 pm)
12 matches total, 3 matches each for Roxana, Jersey, C.M.
-0-
Finals will be held Saturday @ RHS.