We are one week away from the opening on the fall high school sports season.
Practices can begin on Monday August 7 for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis, boys and girls golf, and boys’ and girls’ cross country.
One of the highlights of the start of the girls’ volleyball season is the 14th annual Lady Shells Invitational at Roxana High School.
The tournament opens on Aug 21st and 22nd with pool play and wraps up on August 26th with bracket play.
The Shells are in Pool A and will be joined by Auburn, Southwestern and Dupo.
Pool B is Marquette, Calhoun, CM and Mt. Olive.
Pool C is Carrollton, Fr. McGivney, Greenfield, and Gillespie.
Pool D features Valmeyer, Jerseyville, East Alton Wood River, and Granite City.
The matches will be played in three gyms at Roxana Junior and Senior High later in August.