Girl volleyball from Monday...
Roxana over CM 2-0. The Shells are 7-3, CM falls
to 6-2
-0-
Marquette got by Hillsboro 2-1.
Kylie Murray with 10 kills.
Kendal Meisenheimer with 5 kills.
Abby Taylor with 7 service points.
Marquette improves to 7-3
-0-
Alton beat Cahokia 2-0
Reese Plont with 9 kills
Karen Lewis with 3 blocks
Alton improves to 7-5
-0-
East Alton Wood River over Madison 2-0
-0-
Volleyball for Tuesday
Alton hosts Edwardsville
Marquette hosts Christ Our Rock Lutheran
East Alton Wood River hosts Dupo
Jersey at Waterloo
Staunton travels to Mater Dei