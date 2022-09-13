volleyball6.jpg

Girl volleyball from Monday...

Roxana over CM 2-0. The Shells are 7-3, CM falls

to 6-2

-0-

Marquette got by Hillsboro 2-1.

Kylie Murray with 10 kills.

Kendal Meisenheimer with 5 kills.

Abby Taylor with 7 service points.

Marquette improves to 7-3

-0-

Alton beat Cahokia 2-0

Reese Plont with 9 kills

Karen Lewis with 3 blocks

Alton improves to 7-5

-0-

East Alton Wood River over Madison 2-0

-0-

Volleyball for Tuesday

Alton hosts Edwardsville

Marquette hosts Christ Our Rock Lutheran

East Alton Wood River hosts Dupo

Jersey at Waterloo

Staunton travels to Mater Dei

 