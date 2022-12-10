basketball24.jpg

Boys High School basketball results from Friday, December 9th

Marquette 88, Metro-East Lutheran 41

O’Fallon 74, Alton 44

Breese Central 54, Roxana 18

Triad 46, Civic Memorial 37

Freeburg 75, East Alton-Wood River 55

Jerseyville 61, Highland 59

Columbia 62, Salem 32

Belleville East 57, Edwardsville 47

Collinsville 38, East St. Louis 37

Mascoutah 57, Waterloo 48

Granite City 51, Belleville West 45

North Mac 62, Gillespie 50

Vandalia 84, Carlinville 29

Southwestern 50, Staunton 41

Greenville 41, Litchfield 34