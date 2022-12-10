Boys High School basketball results from Friday, December 9th
Marquette 88, Metro-East Lutheran 41
O’Fallon 74, Alton 44
Breese Central 54, Roxana 18
Triad 46, Civic Memorial 37
Freeburg 75, East Alton-Wood River 55
Jerseyville 61, Highland 59
Columbia 62, Salem 32
Belleville East 57, Edwardsville 47
Collinsville 38, East St. Louis 37
Mascoutah 57, Waterloo 48
Granite City 51, Belleville West 45
North Mac 62, Gillespie 50
Vandalia 84, Carlinville 29
Southwestern 50, Staunton 41
Greenville 41, Litchfield 34