As long as the fields are dry enough, there are numerous high school baseball games set for Saturday, April 1st across the region.
Metro-East Lutheran is at Civic Memorial
Jerseyville hosts Rock Falls
Marquette and Granite City will play at Gordon Moore Park
Other baseball games at Gordon Moore include: Alton against Plano ; Plano taking on Roxana; and Roxana versus Alton in the finale’.
East Alton Wood River is set to play Tri-City at Busch Stadium this evening.
In softball… Granite City is at Roxana ; Southwestern’s at Jerseyville ; and Rock Falls is also playing Jerseyville.
Girls soccer: It’s Marquette hosting Duchesne at Gordon Moore Park ; and Roxana’s at Salem.
Boys tennis schedule features Jerseyville at Granite City