The Alton River Dragons improved to 2-0 on the young season with a home opener win Friday night against Thrillville (Marion). The final was 10-6. Alton plays at home Saturday against O’Fallon.
Meanwhile, the Gateway Grizzlies’ hot start to 2023 continues. The Grizzlies beat Windy City 2-1 on Friday to extend their winning streak to nine games.
-0-
Prep postseason baseball:
Class 2A:
Columbia 9, Chicago DePaul 0
Joliet Catholic 10, Quincy Notre Dame 3
(STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) Columbia vs. Chicago DePaul SAT 5:30PM
Class 1A:
Waterloo Gibault 7, Goreville 6
Henry 2, Sterling Newman 1
(STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) Gibault vs. Henry SAT 11:30AM
Class 4A Sectional Finals:
Edwardsville vs. Minooka SAT 11AM at Bloomington
Class 3A Sectional Finals:
Mt. Vernon vs. Effingham SAT 11AM at Centralia