Prospect League logo

Alton River Dragons play in the Prospect League

The Alton River Dragons improved to 2-0 on the young season with a home opener win Friday night against Thrillville (Marion). The final was 10-6. Alton plays at home Saturday against O’Fallon.

Meanwhile, the Gateway Grizzlies’ hot start to 2023 continues. The Grizzlies beat Windy City 2-1 on Friday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

-0-

Prep postseason baseball:

Class 2A:

Columbia 9, Chicago DePaul 0

Joliet Catholic 10, Quincy Notre Dame 3

(STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) Columbia vs. Chicago DePaul SAT 5:30PM

Class 1A:

Waterloo Gibault 7, Goreville 6

Henry 2, Sterling Newman 1

(STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) Gibault vs. Henry SAT 11:30AM

Class 4A Sectional Finals:

Edwardsville vs. Minooka SAT 11AM at Bloomington

Class 3A Sectional Finals:

Mt. Vernon vs. Effingham SAT 11AM at Centralia