The Cardinals fell to Kansas City, 12-8, Friday night, with starter Adam Wainwright giving up 8 earned runs in just over an inning of work. Tyler O'Neill and Willson Contreras hit home runs for St. Louis.
The Cubs downed the Blue Jays 6-2 behind starter Javier Assad. He delivered seven innings of one-run ball.
In the NFL, the Chicago Bears play Tennessee on Saturday in their preseason football opener. It's a noon start at Soldier Field. Green Bay beat Cincinnati 36-19 Friday night. The Kansas City Chiefs play New Orleans on Sunday.