volleyball8.jpg

12th Annual Lady Shells Invitational Volleyball Tournament

FINALS - Saturday @ Roxana HS

Championship bracket:

11 am - Marquette vs. Civic Memorial

12 pm - Jerseyville vs. Auburn

5th place bracket:

11 am - Roxana vs. EAWR

12 pm - Father McGivney vs. Calhoun

9th place bracket:

9 am - Dupo vs. Valmeyer

9 am - Brussels vs. Granite City

12th place bracket:

9 am - Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill

10 am - Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive

-0-

Pool play >

Pool A -- Marquette (3-0), EAWR (2-1), Dupo (1-2), Gillespie (0-3)

Pool B -- Auburn (2-1), Calhoun (2-1), Southwestern (1-2), Brussels (1-2)

Pool C -- Jerseyville (3-0), Father McGivney (2-1), Granite City (1-2), Mt. Olive (0-3)

Pool D -- Civic Memorial (3-0), Roxana (2-1), Valmeyer (1-2), Bunker Hill (0-3)

-0-

MON hi-lites >

Marquette def. EAWR, Gillespie, Dupo - all 2-0

Explorers: Allison Woolbright - 28 service pts (3 matches), Kylie Murray - 20 pts, 10 kills (3 matches)

EAWR def. Dupo & Gillespie, but lost to Marquette

SW def. Auburn, but lost to Calhoun & Brussels 

-0-

TUE hi-lites >

CM def. Roxana, 2-0

CM def. Roxana, Valmeyer, Bunker Hill

Jersey def. Father McGivney, Granite City, Mt. Olive

-0-

Tags