12th Annual Lady Shells Invitational Volleyball Tournament
FINALS - Saturday @ Roxana HS
Championship bracket:
11 am - Marquette vs. Civic Memorial
12 pm - Jerseyville vs. Auburn
5th place bracket:
11 am - Roxana vs. EAWR
12 pm - Father McGivney vs. Calhoun
9th place bracket:
9 am - Dupo vs. Valmeyer
9 am - Brussels vs. Granite City
12th place bracket:
9 am - Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill
10 am - Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive
-0-
Pool play >
Pool A -- Marquette (3-0), EAWR (2-1), Dupo (1-2), Gillespie (0-3)
Pool B -- Auburn (2-1), Calhoun (2-1), Southwestern (1-2), Brussels (1-2)
Pool C -- Jerseyville (3-0), Father McGivney (2-1), Granite City (1-2), Mt. Olive (0-3)
Pool D -- Civic Memorial (3-0), Roxana (2-1), Valmeyer (1-2), Bunker Hill (0-3)
-0-
MON hi-lites >
Marquette def. EAWR, Gillespie, Dupo - all 2-0
Explorers: Allison Woolbright - 28 service pts (3 matches), Kylie Murray - 20 pts, 10 kills (3 matches)
EAWR def. Dupo & Gillespie, but lost to Marquette
SW def. Auburn, but lost to Calhoun & Brussels
-0-
TUE hi-lites >
CM def. Roxana, 2-0
CM def. Roxana, Valmeyer, Bunker Hill
Jersey def. Father McGivney, Granite City, Mt. Olive
-0-