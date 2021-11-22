The high school boys’ basketball season opens tonight across Illinois, and this week in Roxana it’s the inaugural Shells Hoopsgiving Classic.
Twelve teams will compete in pool play today, Tuesday and Wednesday, then bracket play on Friday and Saturday.
There are four games tonight…in the Milazzo Gym,,,Roxana takes on Jersey at 6pm, followed by Bunker Hill vs Centralia around 7:30
In the junior high gym at 6, it’s EA/WR vs Gateway Legacy, then Carbondale faces North Greene around 7:30pm
Then on Tuesday…in the Milazzo gym, Bunker Hill plays Southwestern at 6 then it’s Marquette against North Greene at 7:30
In the junior high gym tomorrow, Roxana plays St. Louis KIPP at 6, followed by EA-WR against Maryville Christian around 7:30.
The remainder of pool play will take place Wednesday night
Milazzo Gym
Southwestern vs. Centralia at 6pm
Carbondale vs. Marquette, 7:30pm – live on The Big Z, 107.1FM/1570AM and streaming at www.advantagenews.com
Junior High Gym
Maryville Christian vs. Gateway Legacy at 6pm
St. Loui KIPP vs. Jersey at 7:30pm
Gold, silver and bronze bracket play will take place starting Friday afternoon thru Saturday evening.