The Alton River Dragons won its season finale in Prospect League baseball last night (WED) in O'Fallon, Missouri. The Dragons defeated the Hoots, 5-3 to end the regular season. Adam Stilts worked 7 innings and allowed 1 run on 8 hits to pick up his 8th win of the season. He finishes the year at 8-and-2 - tied for the league lead in wins this year.
-0-
The Alton River Dragons lost in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Tuesday night (Aug. 3). Cape Catfish blanked the River Dragons 13-0 Tuesday night. Alton has lost four games in a row as they drop to 26-and-32 on the season.
-0-
Rivers Dragons season record: 27-32
1st half: 12-17
2nd half: 15-15