Breese Central HS alum Kyle Athmer (SIUE) delivers a pitch for the River Dragons against Illinois Valley.

The Alton River Dragons shut-out the Danville Dans on Friday night 5-0 for a big road win.

Kyle Athmer (Breese Central/Missouri S&T) pitched eight innings of one-hit baseball to get the victory. He struck out nine.

Same two teams play Saturday night, but at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton. Game time is 6:35.

Other Prospect League scores from Friday:

Lafayette lost 6-3 to Rex Baseball… then won 18-8

Cape Catfish downed O’Fallon 10-3

It was Illinois valley topping Chillicothe 10-6

Springfield beat Jackson 10-5

Quincy and Burlington had their game suspended at 4-4

Thrillville edged Champion City 5-4