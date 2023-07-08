The Alton River Dragons shut-out the Danville Dans on Friday night 5-0 for a big road win.
Kyle Athmer (Breese Central/Missouri S&T) pitched eight innings of one-hit baseball to get the victory. He struck out nine.
Same two teams play Saturday night, but at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton. Game time is 6:35.
Other Prospect League scores from Friday:
Lafayette lost 6-3 to Rex Baseball… then won 18-8
Cape Catfish downed O’Fallon 10-3
It was Illinois valley topping Chillicothe 10-6
Springfield beat Jackson 10-5
Quincy and Burlington had their game suspended at 4-4
Thrillville edged Champion City 5-4