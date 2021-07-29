The Alton River Dragons beat the REX baseball squad 4-2 last night (WED) in Terre Haute, Ind. Alton plays on the road again tonight in Prospect League baseball as they face the Danville Dans. Game time in Danville (IL) tonight - 6:30 p.m.
The winning pitcher last night in Indiana was Parker Johnson in relief. Bryce Einstein finished up for the save. The starting pitcher was Zach Carden, who worked 5.2 innings and allowed 2 runs.
Meanwhile, leadoff man Nick Neibauer was on base 5 times, going 2-for-2 with 3 walks. Alton got an RBI each from Neibauer, Thomas Ayers, Boston Merila and Brady Mutz.
The River Dragons now stand at 26-and-28 overall this season. They are 14-and-11 in the second half of the season. Alton has 6 games to go on its regular season schedule — 2 at home and 4 on the road.