The Alton River Dragons have won two in a row and earned their first shutout win of the season, with a 9-0 victory at Cape Girardeau last night.
Houston High pitched 7 innings, allowing no runs, no walks and struck out five while giving up 7 hits.
At the plate, the River Dragons scored in the top of the first when Gage Mestas's two-out bases loaded infield single plated a run. In the sixth, Bryce Zupan's and Mestas again delivered two-out RBI singles and it was 4-0 with another scoring on a wild pitch.
Then in the ninth, Kurtis Reid's three-run homer highlighted a five run inning that put the game away.
Mestas finished the two game set with six hits and five RBI.
Alton has won consecutive games, and after an off-day Thursday, is back in action Friday at O'Fallon. The River Dragons next play at home on Saturday at 6:35pm vs. Normal with post-game fireworks at Lloyd Hopkins Field.