The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader at Lloyd Hopkins Field Tuesday night in Prospect League Baseball.  Alton shut out the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots 9-0 in game one. The Hoots came back and beat the River Dragons 4-1 in game two. In the opener, Aren Alvarez pitched a one-hit shutout — going all seven innings allowing no runs, one hit, two walks while striking out seven. 

> Game 1 - Alton offense - 9 runs, 12 hits

Josh Johnson - 1-2, HR (3), 3-RBI

Brady Mutz - 4-5, RBI

Blake Burris - 2-4, RBI

David Harris - 2-3, RBI

> Game 2 - Alton - 1 run, 4 hits

Zach Carden - HR (1)

Up next for the River Dragons

WED - 6:35 pm - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton

THU - 7:05 pm - Alton @ Cape Catfish

FRI - 6:35 pm - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)

