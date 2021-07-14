The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader at Lloyd Hopkins Field Tuesday night in Prospect League Baseball. Alton shut out the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots 9-0 in game one. The Hoots came back and beat the River Dragons 4-1 in game two. In the opener, Aren Alvarez pitched a one-hit shutout — going all seven innings allowing no runs, one hit, two walks while striking out seven.
> Game 1 - Alton offense - 9 runs, 12 hits
Josh Johnson - 1-2, HR (3), 3-RBI
Brady Mutz - 4-5, RBI
Blake Burris - 2-4, RBI
David Harris - 2-3, RBI
> Game 2 - Alton - 1 run, 4 hits
Zach Carden - HR (1)
-0-
Up next for the River Dragons
WED - 6:35 pm - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton
THU - 7:05 pm - Alton @ Cape Catfish
FRI - 6:35 pm - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)