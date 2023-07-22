The Alton River Dragons had a rough one on the road, Friday night, for general manager Dallas Martz in his first game as interim head coach. The Cape Catfish blasted Alton 12-2 in 7 innings.
Alton drops to 15-29 on the season. Cape is 31-14.
The River Dragons play at Danville on Saturday night.
Elsewhere around the Prospect League on Friday:
O'Fallon fell to Clinton, 11-4
Rex Baseball got past Thrillville, 6-4
Danville edged Chillicothe, 3-2
In 11 innings, it was Jackson 15, Quincy 14
Illinois Valley stopped Burlington, 4-3
Champion City beat Normal in a football score, 14-10
Johnstown fell to Lafayette, 4-3