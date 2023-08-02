After and off day on Tuesday, the Alton River Dragons are back in action tonight, across the river in O'Fallon, MO. Game time is 6:35pm
Alton will be off again on Thursday before playing their final home game on Friday night at Gordon Moore Park. Game time 6:35pm. The last game of the season will be Saturday at Cape.
Last night in the Prospect League
O'Fallon swept 2 from Thrillville, 9-4 and 7-2.
Clinton over Normal 12-5
Danville beat Springfield 7-6
Quincy over Illinois Valley 6-3
Cape topped Jackson 4-3