The Alton River Dragons have named teams General Manager Dallas Martz as Interim Head Coach to finish out the remainder of the 2023 season. This announcement comes after a mutual decision to go in different directions with previous field manager, Scotty Scott.
“We want to thank Scotty for his time here in Alton this summer. We felt like it was time to make a change to finish out the season.” said Dallas Martz.
Butch Chapman will also be rejoining the team as Bench Coach. Blake Wilson remains in his current position as Pitching Coach.
G.M. Dallas Martz on becoming the interim manager for the remainder of the '23 season:
Upcoming River Dragons baseball >>
FRI - @ Cape Catfish (MO)
SAT - @ Danville, IL
SUN - vs. REX Baseball (Terre Haite, IN)
MON - @ Thrillville (Marion, IL)
TUE - @ Springfield, IL
