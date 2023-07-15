The stormy weather played a significant part in the Alton River Dragons home game against Clinton on Friday night.
There was a 57-minute rain delay in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and the game was called after seven innings.
Alton fell to Clinton 3-2. Aiden Joaquin took the loss for the River Dragons.
Alton travels to O’Fallon Missouri on Saturday night for a pair of games.
Other scores from around the Prospect League Friday night:
Thrillville 4, Cape Girardeau 2
Thrillville 3, Cape Girardeau 2
Chillicothe 11, Lafayette 9
Normal 10, O’Fallon 5
Jackson 16, Rex Baseball 6.
Johnstown 8, Burlington 3
Springfield 16, Danville 7
Illinois Valley 16, Quincy 4 (F/7)