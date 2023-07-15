Dragons_8575.JPG

The stormy weather played a significant part in the Alton River Dragons home game against Clinton on Friday night.

There was a 57-minute rain delay in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and the game was called after seven innings.

Alton fell to Clinton 3-2. Aiden Joaquin took the loss for the River Dragons.

Alton travels to O’Fallon Missouri on Saturday night for a pair of games.

Other scores from around the Prospect League Friday night:

Thrillville 4, Cape Girardeau 2

Thrillville 3, Cape Girardeau 2

Chillicothe 11, Lafayette 9

Normal 10,  O’Fallon 5

Jackson 16, Rex Baseball 6.

Johnstown 8, Burlington 3

Springfield 16, Danville 7

Illinois Valley 16, Quincy 4 (F/7)