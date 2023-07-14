The Alton River Dragons fell at home last night to the league leading Cape Catfish from Missouri, 7-3. Alton falls to 5-6 in the 2nd half standings, while Cape improves to 6-4.
Alton will hosts Clinton tonight at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Game time 6:35pm. Then will play at O'Fallon on Saturday.
Other games in the Prospect League last night...
O'Fallon swept the Normal Cornbelters in a Double Header 7-2, 4-2.
Springfield over Clinton 9-7
Quincy beat Thrillville 8-3
Danville beat Illinois Valley 7-1