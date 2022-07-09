It was a long night of baseball at Gordon Moore Park in a game that started on Friday and actually ended early Saturday morning just after midnight. Following a rain delay of a little over an hour, the Alton River Dragons fought their way back and beat the O’Fallon Hoots 17-16 in ten innings. The game lasted almost 6 hours at Lloyd Hopkins Field and ended just before 12:30am Saturday.
O’Fallon scored twice in the top of the 10th to make it 16-14. In the bottom of the inning, the River Dragons loaded the bases with no outs. A one-out walk to Ben Gallaher forced in a run and Mike Hampton tied the score with a sacrifice fly to center. Then with two outs, a wild pitch allowed Eddie King Jr. to score the winning run.
The game featured 28 total walks, five hit batsmen and nine wild pitches. It also had four home runs and 22 hits to go along with 33 runs.
Alton is now 19-16 and with the win, breaks a 4-game losing streak.
Tonight, the two teams are back at it…this time in O’Fallon at 6:35pm. The River Dragons will now be on the road until July 16.