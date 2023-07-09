Dragons_8576b.jpg

River Dragons home cap

Danville used a 7-run fifth inning to roll past the Alton River Dragons 12-4 at Hopkins Field last night. Diego Murillo, Dominic Decker, and Bryer Arview each had two hits and an RBI.

Alton which is now 2-4 to start the second half of the season travels to Quincy for a double header this evening. Game 1 starts at 5 p.m. and is a make up game from June 28.

Saturday scores:

Danville 12, Alton 4

Normal 9, Clinton 7

Clinton 13, Normal 4 (DH)

Quincy 9, O'Fallon 8 (suspended game)

Quincy 6, O'Fallon 4

Champion City 8, Lafayette 5

Thrillville 12, Johnstown 4

Burlington 6, Illinois Valley 3

-0-