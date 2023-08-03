Prospect League baseball
The O'Fallon (MO) Hoots outscored the Alton River Dragons, 14-11 Wednesday night in Missouri. The River Dragons dropped to 10-and-18 in the 2nd half of the Prospect League baseball season. O'Fallon improved to 12-and-16. The Hoots jumped in front with a 7-run first inning and never trailed. The River Dragons scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning and 5 more in the 6th in a losing cause.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from O'Fallon (MO):
Alton had the day off yesterday (THU) but they are back in action the next two nights to wrap up the regular season. The home finale will be tonight (FRI) at 6:35 pm against Cape Catfish (MO). The last game of the season will be Saturday night against the Catfish again in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Danville 20, Springfield 8
Illinois Valley 12, Quincy 6
Cape Catfish (MO) 15, O'Fallon (MO) 7
Terre Haute (IN) 7, Normal 2
Clinton (IA) 12, Burlington (IA) 7
Johnstown (PA) 9, Lafayette (IN) 7
Chillicothe (OH) 9, Champion City (OH) 3
Jackson (TN) 4, Thrillville - Marion, IL 3
