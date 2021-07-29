dragonsbb.jpg

The Alton River Dragons lost in Danville (Ill.) last night in extra innings.  The Danville Dans edged the Dragons, 5-4 in 12 innings in Prospect League baseball.  Alton returns home tonight (FRI) to face Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, Mo.  Game time tonight - 6:35 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field. 

Last night in Danville:

LP - Geoff Withers (0-3)

SP - Adam Stilts - 5.2-IP, 3-R (2-ER), 6-H

Nick Neibauer - 2-5, 2-RBI

Brady Mutz - 2-5, 2-R

The River Dragons now stand at 26-and-29 overall this season. They are 14-and-12 in the second half of the season. Alton has five games to go on its regular season schedule — two at home and three on the road.   

