The Alton River Dragons lost in Danville (Ill.) last night in extra innings. The Danville Dans edged the Dragons, 5-4 in 12 innings in Prospect League baseball. Alton returns home tonight (FRI) to face Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, Mo. Game time tonight - 6:35 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
Last night in Danville:
LP - Geoff Withers (0-3)
SP - Adam Stilts - 5.2-IP, 3-R (2-ER), 6-H
Nick Neibauer - 2-5, 2-RBI
Brady Mutz - 2-5, 2-R
The River Dragons now stand at 26-and-29 overall this season. They are 14-and-12 in the second half of the season. Alton has five games to go on its regular season schedule — two at home and three on the road.