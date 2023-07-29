Burlington got past Alton 10-9 in ten innings Friday night in Prospect League play at Burlington.
Down 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bees plated two. Then Alton added a run to make 9-2. Burlington went on to score 3 runs in both the 7th and 8th innings, and one run in both the 9th and 10th for a walk-off win.
The River Dragons host the Danville Dans Saturday night at 6:35 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
Other Prospect League scores from Friday night:
Rex Baseball 10, Jackson 9
Chillicothe 15, Johnstown 3
Thrillville 12, Clinton 0
Quincy 9, Cape Catfish 7
O'Fallon 8, Illinois Valley 5
Springfield 14, Normal 2
Champion City 14, Lafayette 4