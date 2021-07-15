The Alton River Dragons are facing the two Missouri teams in Prospect League baseball this week. The O'Fallon Hoots and Cape Catfish are taking on Alton seven games in a row. Those teams play in O'Fallon (MO) and Cape Girardeau (MO). The week kicked off with a Tuesday night doubleheader against the Hoots at Gordon Moore Park. Alton won game one, 9-0 but the Hoots grabbed game two, 4-1.
Checking the rest of the week for Alton baseball:
WED - Cape Catfish def. Alton, 7-1
THU - Alton @ Cape Catfish (7:05)
FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (6:35)
SAT - O'Fallon @ Alton (6:35)
SUN - Alton @ Cape Catfish (7:05)