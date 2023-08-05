Dallas Martz2.jpg

River Dragons interim head coach Dallas Martz (River Dragons Facebook photo)

The Alton River Dragons edged the Cape Catfish 6-5 Friday night, in their home finale for the season.

Erick Broekemeier homered to left-center in the bottom of the 9th for a walk-off victory.

Scott Detweiler got the win in relief.

The River Dragons are 19-25 with one game left. It's Saturday night at 6:35 in Cape Girardeau.

Other Prospect League scores from Friday:

Rex Baseball 12, Danville 2

Lafayette 11, Johnstown 5

Quincy 13, Illinois Valley 3 (7 inn)

Chillicothe 14, Champion City 7

Burlington 4, Clinton 3

Springfield 8, O'Fallon 3

Thrillville 15, Jackson 5