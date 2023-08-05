The Alton River Dragons edged the Cape Catfish 6-5 Friday night, in their home finale for the season.
Erick Broekemeier homered to left-center in the bottom of the 9th for a walk-off victory.
Scott Detweiler got the win in relief.
The River Dragons are 19-25 with one game left. It's Saturday night at 6:35 in Cape Girardeau.
Other Prospect League scores from Friday:
Rex Baseball 12, Danville 2
Lafayette 11, Johnstown 5
Quincy 13, Illinois Valley 3 (7 inn)
Chillicothe 14, Champion City 7
Burlington 4, Clinton 3
Springfield 8, O'Fallon 3
Thrillville 15, Jackson 5