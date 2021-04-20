Registration is open for the 16th annual St. Louis Cardinals Kids Clinics, presented by Nike and Sports Water.
Each year, the clinics provide children ages 7-13 with an opportunity to learn baseball fundamentals from former Cardinals players and coaches at locations throughout the greater St. Louis community.
The 2021 Cardinals Kids Clinics run from June 3 through July 27 and includes nine local dates around St. Louis and three out-of-town clinic visits (Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Springfield & Effingham, Ill.).
At each half-day clinic, instructors will provide small group instruction on pitching, hitting, baserunning and other baseball fundamentals. Every instructor at the Kids Clinics is a former Cardinals player or coach. Additionally, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will make an appearance at seven of the nine local clinics.
Each participant will receive a goodie bag complete with a Cardinals t-shirt, two tickets to a future Cardinals game, as well as pre-signed baseball cards from the instructors, and prize drawings for great Cardinals items.
For the health and safety of campers, their families, and our instructors, space will be limited at each location and masks will be required for all participants and families.
Registration is $95-$99 per child. To register a child for a Cardinals Kids Clinic, or for a list of instructors and more information, visit cardinals.com/clinics.
Full schedule
Date
Clinic Location
Time
8 AM – 12:30 PM
St. Peters, Mo. (Woodlands Park)%
8 AM – 12:30 PM
St. Peters, Mo. (Woodlands Park)
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Ballwin, Mo. (Ballwin Athletic Association)%
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Thurs. June 17
12:30 PM – 5 PM
Thurs. June 24
Affton, Mo. (Affton Athletic Association)%
8 AM – 12:30 PM
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Effingham, Ill. (Community Park)*
12:30 PM – 5 PM
Granite City, Ill. (Wilson Park)
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Tues. July 20
Columbia, Ill. (American Legion Fields)%
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Thurs. July 22
Wentzville, Mo. (Peruque Valley Park)%
8 AM – 12:30 PM
Tues. July 27
Springfield, Ill. (Rotary Park)*
12:30 PM – 5 PM