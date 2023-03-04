A great regular season for the Alton Redbirds girls basketball team comes with it some postseason honors.
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association selected two Alton players for its Class 4A All-State team.
Sophomore Kiyoko Proctor made the second squad, and sophomore Jarius Powers earned third team honors.
O’Fallon’s Shannon Dowell made first team in Class 4A, and her teammates D’Myjah Bolds and Jailah Pelly earned honorable mentions.
Civic Memorial senior Olivia Durbin earned a special mention in Class 3A.
Father McGivney placed two girls on the 3rd team in Class 1A: Mary Harkins and Sami Oller.