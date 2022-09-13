A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis.
That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars.
Maroons head softball coach Kassandra Schaab posted a tribute in Allen’s memory on her Twitter page.
Schaab wrote, “You were our light, our goofball, our leader,” and she included several photos of Allen in her Belleville West uniform.