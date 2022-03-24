Softball on the schedule today...
Roxana at Alton High. - PPD
Also today...
Marquette host Gillespie
East Alton Wood River at Carrollton
Jersey travels to Collinsville
Carlinville at Nokomis
Highland at Granite City
-0-
There were a number of rainouts on Wednesday in baseball but some games were played...
At Gordon Moore Park on the new turf, Marquette topped
Father McGivney 9-0...
12 hits for Marquette on the day...
3 hits and 2 RBI for Miles Paniagua
Owen Williams and Logan Sternickle both went 2-4
Sternickle with the win on the mound for Marquette.
5 innings, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks and 8 strike outs
Marquette improves to 3-2, Fr McGivney falls to 1-3
-0-
Also Wed
Mount Vernon over CM 3-2
Edwardsville topped Granite City 14-4
-0-
Baseball on the schedule today, weather permitting
Gillespie at Marquette
Alton hosts Southwestern - PPD
East Alton Wood River at Carrollton
Roxana at Red Bud
Althoff at Columbia
-0-
In girls soccer on Wed
Waterloo Gibault over Roxana 2-1
-0-
Today in soccer
Alton hosts Belleville West at Public School Stadium
Marquette at Mater Dei
Roxana hosts Southwestern
East Alton Wood River hosts Hillsboro
Metro East at Maryville Christian
Granite City at Mascoutah
Collinsville at Belleville East
O'Fallon at Edwardsville
-0-
Boys volleyball Wednesday night...
Belleville East over Marquette 2-0. The Explorers fall
to 1-1, the Lancers are now 2-0 on the season.
This weekend, Marquette, Alton, Granite City among
the teams taking part in the boys volleyball invitational
tournament at Belleville East on Fri and Sat.
-0-
In track Wed...
The EAWR track meet vs. Roxana, Marquette,
Althoff, Father McGivney was moved to FRI due to the
wet weather.
-0-
In Boys tennis Thur...
Roxana hosts Collinsville