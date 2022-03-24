Big Z advantage logo 2021

Softball on the schedule today...

Roxana at Alton High. - PPD

Also today...

Marquette host Gillespie

East Alton Wood River at Carrollton

Jersey travels to Collinsville

Carlinville at Nokomis

Highland at Granite City

-0-

There were a number of rainouts on Wednesday in baseball but some games were played...

At Gordon Moore Park on the new turf, Marquette topped

Father McGivney 9-0...

12 hits for Marquette on the day...

3 hits and 2 RBI for Miles Paniagua

Owen Williams and Logan Sternickle both went 2-4

Sternickle with the win on the mound for Marquette.

5 innings, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks and 8 strike outs

Marquette improves to 3-2, Fr McGivney falls to 1-3

-0-

Also Wed

Mount Vernon over CM 3-2

Edwardsville topped Granite City 14-4

-0-

Baseball on the schedule today, weather permitting

Gillespie at Marquette

Alton hosts Southwestern - PPD

East Alton Wood River at Carrollton

Roxana at Red Bud

Althoff at Columbia

-0-

In girls soccer on Wed

Waterloo Gibault over Roxana 2-1

-0-

Today in soccer

Alton hosts Belleville West at Public School Stadium

Marquette at Mater Dei

Roxana hosts Southwestern

East Alton Wood River hosts Hillsboro

Metro East at Maryville Christian

Granite City at Mascoutah

Collinsville at Belleville East

O'Fallon at Edwardsville

-0-

Boys volleyball Wednesday night...

Belleville East over Marquette 2-0. The Explorers fall

to 1-1, the Lancers are now 2-0 on the season.

This weekend, Marquette, Alton, Granite City among

the teams taking part in the boys volleyball invitational

tournament at Belleville East on Fri and Sat.

-0-

In track Wed...

The EAWR track meet vs. Roxana, Marquette,

Althoff, Father McGivney was moved to FRI due to the

wet weather.

-0-

In Boys tennis Thur...

Roxana hosts Collinsville