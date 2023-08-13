Prospect League Logo.png

It all comes down to one game for the Prospect League championship. After losing to Quincy 18-12 Thursday, Chillicothe turned the tables on the Gems Saturday night with a 12-0 shoutout win, evening the three-game series at a game apiece. Quincy and Chillicothe will battle in the decisive game at 5:05 p.m. today in Chillicothe, Ohio.