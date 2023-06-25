In Prospect League action, three pitchers shut down the Prospect League’s top team and the Alton River Dragons earned the 5-1 win at the Cape Catfish Saturday night.
Luigi Albano-Ditto, Dimitri Ivetic and Scott Detweiler combined to allow only one unearned run on six hits while compiling 12 strikeouts.
In the first three innings, Albano-Ditto elicited a number of soft contact outs before turning the ball over to Ivetic and Detweiler who proved to be overpowering on this night. In particular, Detweiler struckout eight over three innings.
The River Dragons scored two in the first inning on an Erik Broekemeier RBI single and a Bryce Zupan run scoring fielder’s choice.
After Cape cut the lead to 2-1 in the third, Alton responded in the fourth headlined by a two-run triple by Victor Heredia. Dylan Mass capped the scoring with a RBI single and it was 5-1.
Cape, which lost for only the third time in 22 games, never seriously threatened the lead.
The River Dragons are 9-13 on the season and will play at Springfield today.