The Principia College Athletics Department is reopening for community activities this summer.
In addition to indoor athletic facilities and a competition-size swimming pool offering refuge from the summer heat, the Bermuda grass soccer fields have been repurposed to allow players the opportunity to experience grass-court tennis for the summer.
Principia College head women’s tennis coach Shannon Carney will offer community clinics, tournaments, and other activities on the grass and indoor courts this summer. Carney, currently the National Mixed Doubles 60 champion, has won the last four national events, most recently in April in Palm Springs, Calif. Previously, she was the USTA 60 National Singles Indoor Champion and Outdoor Doubles champion.
The Principia College Athletic Club recently reopened for gym memberships and facility rentals. Returning Athletic Club members have expressed gratitude for the clean and welcoming atmosphere at Principia College. Club members have access to the indoor pool and track, weight rooms, and basketball courts in Crafton Athletic Center as well as cardio equipment, weight machines, and an indoor climbing wall in Hay Field House on campus. Reach out for more information on camps, clinics, and other summer offerings.
For tennis reservations and memberships, contact Shannon Carney at (618) 374-5023 (shannon.carney@principia.edu).
For Athletic Club memberships, contact Nick Barron at (618) 374-5039 (nick.barron@principia.edu).