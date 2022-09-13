soccer16.jpg

Boys Soccer from Monday

Marquette over Granite City 4-1.

The Explorers are now 6-2 on the season

East Alton Wood River over Vandalia 5-2

Soccer today...

CM host Jerseyville

Alton hosts Collinsville

Roxana at Lebanon

East Alton Wood River at Metro East Lutheran

Staunton hosts Litchfield

Edwardsville at O'Fallon

Girls Golf from Monday

Marquette over CM and Roxana in the team

competition. Marquette shooting a 184 but the

medalists was Roxana's Reagan Lynn who shot a 38.

Ava Bartosiak of Marquette shot a 39 and her teammates

followed...Karly Reiter and Jenna Dean each shooting

47. Lilly Montague shot a 49

Girls golf today...

Alton hosts Father McGivney

CM, Highland at Collinsville

Jersey hosts Marquette, Dupo and Waterloo

Girls Tennis today

Alton takes on Marquette at Gordon Moore Park

East Alton Wood River is at Dupo

Roxana travels to Granite City

Cross Country Tuesday

Southwestern Twilight meet