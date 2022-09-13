Boys Soccer from Monday
Marquette over Granite City 4-1.
The Explorers are now 6-2 on the season
-0-
East Alton Wood River over Vandalia 5-2
-0-
Soccer today...
CM host Jerseyville
Alton hosts Collinsville
Roxana at Lebanon
East Alton Wood River at Metro East Lutheran
Staunton hosts Litchfield
Edwardsville at O'Fallon
-0-
Girls Golf from Monday
Marquette over CM and Roxana in the team
competition. Marquette shooting a 184 but the
medalists was Roxana's Reagan Lynn who shot a 38.
Ava Bartosiak of Marquette shot a 39 and her teammates
followed...Karly Reiter and Jenna Dean each shooting
47. Lilly Montague shot a 49
Girls golf today...
Alton hosts Father McGivney
CM, Highland at Collinsville
Jersey hosts Marquette, Dupo and Waterloo
-0-
Girls Tennis today
Alton takes on Marquette at Gordon Moore Park
East Alton Wood River is at Dupo
Roxana travels to Granite City
-0-
Cross Country Tuesday
Southwestern Twilight meet