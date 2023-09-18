Boys’ soccer tonight
At Public School Stadium…Alton (0-6) hosts Marquette (7-1-1-).
JV plays first at 5pm, followed by the varsity match at around 6:30pm
East Alton Wood River hosts Columbia
Roxana is at Metro East
Mascoutah is at Fr. McGivney
Belleville West travels to Waterloo
Althoff hosts Mater Dei
-0-
Girls Volleyball Tonight
Roxana hosts Marquette…varsity match at 6pm
Alton travels to Southwestern
Fr. McGivney is at Collinsville
Belleville East travels to Althoff
Gibault is at Columbia
Granite City plays at St. Louis Ignite
-0-
In prep golf…
The boys and girls Gateway Metro Conference Tournament takes place today at Belk Park Golf Course…Marquette among the schools taking part along with Metro East and Father McGivney.
CM host Granite City at Cloverleaf in girls’ golf this afternoon