Boys’ soccer tonight

At Public School Stadium…Alton (0-6) hosts Marquette (7-1-1-).

JV plays first at 5pm, followed by the varsity match at around 6:30pm

East Alton Wood River hosts Columbia

Roxana is at Metro East

Mascoutah is at Fr. McGivney

Belleville West travels to Waterloo

Althoff hosts Mater Dei

Girls Volleyball Tonight

Roxana hosts Marquette…varsity match at 6pm

Alton travels to Southwestern

Fr. McGivney is at Collinsville

Belleville East travels to Althoff

Gibault is at Columbia

Granite City plays at St. Louis Ignite

In prep golf…

The boys and girls Gateway Metro Conference Tournament takes place today at Belk Park Golf Course…Marquette among the schools taking part along with Metro East and Father McGivney. 

CM host Granite City at Cloverleaf in girls’ golf this afternoon