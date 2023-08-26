Retired Granite City High School soccer coach Gene Baker has died, according to family members.
Baker led the Warriors boys soccer team to nine state titles and 514 wins over his 27 years.
He was national prep soccer coach of the year in both 1983 and 1988.
Baker was named to six halls of fame for his accomplishments.
Baker’s son posted on social media that every single person he ran across in life meant the world to him. He said Baker’s love for Granite City and his players was absolutely genuine.