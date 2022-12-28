Carlinville tourney
WED >>
Carlinville tourney
Gillespie 64, Bunker Hill 72
Carlinville 35, Calhoun 57
Litchfield 58, Staunton 42
Hillsboro 68, EAWR 73
Pinckneyville tourney
WED >>
Jerseyville 35, Olney Richland County 65
Okawville 48, Roxana 53
Jerseyville 65, Ballard Memorial (Ky.) 64
Freeburg tourney
Southwestern 47, Gibault 55
Columbia 62, Civic Memorial 36
Marquette 43, Southwestern 45
Civic Memorial 62, Nelson County, Ky. 44
Collinsville tourney
9:00 pm - Alton vs. Quincy
Girl's Basketball
Mascoutah tourney
WED >>
Alton 74, Mascoutah 55
7:00 Alton vs. Okawville
Visitation (MO) tourney
WED >>
Civic Memorial 55, Parkway South 61 (7th place game)
Benton tourney
WED >>
7:30 pm - Marquette vs. DuQuoin
Waterloo tourney
WED >>
3:00 - Althoff vs Roxana
Christ Our Rock tourney, Centralia
WED >>
EAWR 20, Wesclin 47
Duchesne (MO) tourney
WED >>
Notre Dame (STL) 31, Jerseyville 46 (semifinals)
Jerseyville will play Ursuline Academy in the championship game Thursday at 3:30 pm.
Carlinville tourney
WED winners >> Calhoun, Nokomis, Williamsville, Carlinville
Calhoun will face Nokomis in the championship game Thursday at 6:00 pm