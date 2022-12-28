basketball12.jpg

Carlinville tourney

Gillespie 64, Bunker Hill 72

Carlinville 35, Calhoun 57

Litchfield 58, Staunton 42

Hillsboro 68, EAWR 73

Pinckneyville tourney

Jerseyville 35, Olney Richland County 65

Okawville 48, Roxana 53

Jerseyville 65, Ballard Memorial (Ky.) 64

Freeburg tourney

Southwestern 47, Gibault 55

Columbia 62, Civic Memorial 36

Marquette 43, Southwestern 45

Civic Memorial 62, Nelson County, Ky. 44

Collinsville tourney

9:00 pm - Alton vs. Quincy

Girl's Basketball

Mascoutah tourney

Alton 74, Mascoutah 55

7:00 Alton vs. Okawville

Visitation (MO) tourney

Civic Memorial 55, Parkway South 61 (7th place game)

Benton tourney

7:30 pm - Marquette vs. DuQuoin

Waterloo tourney

3:00 - Althoff vs Roxana

Christ Our Rock tourney, Centralia

EAWR 20, Wesclin 47

Duchesne (MO) tourney

Notre Dame (STL) 31, Jerseyville 46 (semifinals)

Jerseyville will play Ursuline Academy in the championship game Thursday at 3:30 pm.

Carlinville tourney

WED winners >> Calhoun, Nokomis, Williamsville, Carlinville

Calhoun will face Nokomis in the championship game Thursday at 6:00 pm