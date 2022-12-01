Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
Also locking in to Saturday's main event were second place finisher Ryan Unzicker of El Paso, Illinois and 3rf place Tanner English of Benton, KY. In the Modified stock car main event, Drake Troutman of Pennsylvania picked up the win. Racing continues Friday afternoon at 3pm at the Dome at the America's Center.