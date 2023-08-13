football5.jpg

The high school football season is just around the corner and you can have a say in which local team will be part of the Big Z’s season-opening broadcast. Click on the link below and vote for your favorite high school football team! The winning team will be featured in the September issue of AdVantage and have their season-opener broadcast live on The BIG Z 107.1 FM. Voting ends on August 21 and the first broadcast is Friday, August 25.

https://advnews.link/VoteNow