Marquette Catholic High School senior Gracie Piar is the Class 1A girls golf state champion. Piar shot a state record for any class with a 7 under par round of 65 on Friday and followed up with a one under par 71 on Saturday for a total of 136 to win the title by 5 shots.
Fellow Marquette senior Audrey Cain shot rounds of 75 and 81 to finish tied for 20th with a 156, and teammates Ava Bartosiak and Clancy Maag each shot 2-day totals of 175 to tie for 56th place in the Class 1A finals in Decatur. Lillian Montague and Karly Reiter were also on the team at state.
On the team side, the Marquette Catholic High School girls golf team finished 2nd overall in the state of Illinois in Class 1A golf on Saturday. The team shot a score of 640, which was 36 strokes behind state champion Mt. Carmel but 19 strokes ahead of 3rd place St. Anthony High School.
The Marquette team, along with head coach Deb Walsh, was welcomed home with a police and fire escort from Gordon Moore Park to the high school on Saturday evening where family, friends and classmates gathered to congratulate the team.
