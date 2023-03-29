Griffin7785b.jpg

Brie Griffin plays third base for Roxana High School
Stahlhut7795b.jpg

Calista Stahlhut delivers a pitch for Roxana against Freeburg 
Hart7796b.jpg

Macy Hart takes a swing for Roxana against Freeburg
Roxana7798b.jpg
Softball Generic.JPG

Brad Choat photo
ShellsSoftball7794.JPG

Keersten Murphy and Ridley Allen watch Calista Stahlhut deliver a pitch for Roxana
Fischer7790b.jpg

Kyra Fischer at bat for Roxana Shells
Roxana7793.JPG

Roxana softball vs. Freeburg