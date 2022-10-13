The two teams raised more than $12,000 for Riverbend Relay For Life through Thursday night's event.

The Shells won the match 2-0.

The EAWR Oilers (pink) take on the Roxana Shells (blue) in the 2022 "Digging For a Cure" cancer charity fundraiser match.
Calista Stahlhut of Roxana talks about how cancer has impacted her family
The trophy for most funds raised for the 2022 "Digging For a Cure" event goes to Roxana High
