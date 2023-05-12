Roxana's soccer season came to an end Friday with a regional final loss at home to Althoff Catholic, 6-0. The Shells wrapped-up with a season record of 12-9. Althoff (15-7-3) advances to play in the Columbia sectional semifinal on May 16.
PHOTOS: Roxana vs. Althoff girls soccer regional final
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
