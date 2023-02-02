Hoops7608b.jpg

Roxana's Ava Strohmeier and Tatum Shaw flank EAWR's Kaylynn Buttry at the free throw line during a February 2, 2023 game at Wood River
OilersSeniors7586b.jpg

East Alton Wood River seniors Makayla Quigley and Mackenzie Cox get ready for their Senior Night game introductions
Cox7606b.jpg

Mackenzie Cox of East Alton Wood River prepares for a free throw attempt
Daughtery7588.JPG

Daisy Daughtery of Roxana fires up a shot
Bland7613.JPG

EAWR's Ocean Bland breaks away
Gehrs7596b.jpg

Roxana's Laynie Gehrs shoots a jumper
Diskin7601b.jpg

Roxana head coach Brian Diskin 
Mouser7589.JPG

Roxana's Kinsley Mouser prepares for a free throw
Burklund7610b.jpg

The Big Z's Brent Burklund calling the Roxana vs. EAWR girls basketball game
Bland7612b.jpg

EAWR's Ocean Bland attempts a free throw
Gehrs7591b.jpg

Roxana's Abby Gehrs takes a shot against EAWR
OilersShells7605.JPG