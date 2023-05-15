#7 Roxana held off #8 East Alton Wood River in regional softball play on Monday, 10-5. The Shells advance to play #2 Mater Dei on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Roxana 10, East Alton Wood River 5 in softball regional at Roxana
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
