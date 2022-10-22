The East Alton-Wood River Oilers await the postseason after dropping their final regular season game Friday night in Red Bud, 14-12.

WK 9 WR v Red Bud (12).JPG

Red Bud senior Nick Gantner (33) takes a hit from Oiler seniors Chris Fitzgerald (55) and Seth Slayden (22).
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (2).JPG

EAWR Varsity head coach Garry Herron sends in the play to senior Miguel Romero (5) in the first quarter at Red Bud.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (9).JPG

EAWR senior Seth Slayden (22) avoids a tackle from Red Bud senior Kyle Loughner (52) and junior Trace Wagner (20) in the third quarter of play at Red Bud.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (10).JPG

EAWR seniors Brayden St. Peters (24) and Chris Fitzgerald (55) joined forces to tackle Red Bud senior Nick Gantner (33) for a loss of three yards.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (8).JPG

EAWR senior Brayden St. Peters (24) sacks Red Bud junior quarterback, Thomas Friess (17) during the third quarter, resulting in a significant loss of yardage for the Musketeers.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (4).JPG

EAWR senior Richard Seitzinger (68) fights past Red Bud junior Nolan Drack (53) to tackle senior Lucas Schwartzkopf (48) during the second quarter.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (7).JPG

EAWR varsity head coach Garry Herron ponders over plays in a tight scoring game against the Red Bud Musketeers.
WK 9 WR v Red Bud (11).JPG

EAWR senior Chris Fitzgerald (55) celebrates in the end zone with teammates Ryan Morton-Burch (30) and Richard Seitzinger (68) after Fitzgerald blocked a Red Bud punt and ran for an Oiler touchdown.